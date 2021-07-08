ONLINE: Teen Poetry Workshop

media release: Virtual Teen Summer Poetry Workshop that will Culminate in a final in-person showcase. The showcase will be on August 12 and the time and location will be determined by participants.

This Oregon Library event runs on Thursdays, July 8 - August 5, from 2 pm - 3:30 pm. For young people ages going into grades 7th-12th, or ages 12-18. Register at https://bit.ly/TeenPoetryOPL to receive Zoom link. You can attend as many of the five meetings as you want. You do not need to attend all the sessions.

Teen Writers will learn how to use their voice and personal narratives to relate to current events and social justice issues impacting them. Teens will practice writing and performance skills. While getting a fresh history in popular liberation movements. They will also practice peer critique during workshops. Workshops are run by T. S. Banks (he/him/his or they/them). He is a QT & disabled poet, playwright, and community organizer from Madison, WI, and the founder of Loud N' Unchained Theater Co.

Questions or accommodations? Contact Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org, or call 608-835-6265.

This program is funded by Libraries Transforming Communities: a Special Grant Opportunity for Small and Rural Libraries by American Library Association.