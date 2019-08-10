Teen Summer Reading Program After-Hours Finale
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Come to the library before we close on Saturday for our After-Hours Finale! We’ll do stargazing through virtual reality goggles, choose our Summer Reading grand-prize winners, and have lots of games, food, and prizes. Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608) 827-7402.
Info
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Kids & Family
Books