media release: High school students from across the region are invited to MMoCA to make the Museum their own. Organized by the Teen Forum, Teen Takeover Night is a celebration of the creative contributions of teenagers. For one night only, the Rooftop Sculpture Garden transforms into a venue for live music, snacks, games, photo ops, art-making, and crafting.

This event is for high school students only. A valid student ID is required for entry. A dedicated lounge is available for adult chaperones.