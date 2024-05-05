Teen Vaping Awareness

media release: For the past year, eight high school students from Madison worked alongside Public Health Madison Dane County and UW-Madison Extension to create youth-designed posters that raise awareness about the risks of vaping among Wisconsin teens. Join these students in an “open house style” event as they share their experiences, what they learned, and the process behind designing the posters.

Event Details: May 5, 2024 from 1:00-3:00pm at Warner Park Community Recreation Center. Free, no registration required, and free food provided!