media release: On July 27 join us at 11 AM for the first ever Teeny-Tiny Terrace Trot.

The Wisconsin Union is proud to present the first ever Teeny Tiny Terrace Trot, a micro-marathon of mammoth proportions! With this unique Union experience, step into the world of micro-marathon racing. It's a teeny tiny route that won't take long to complete, and there's fun to be had after the race. Come for the run and stay for the post-race DJ and fun activities right on the Terrace.

The run starts on Park Street by Lake Mendota, curves around the Memorial Union building, and ends on the Terrace - a total of just over .26 miles. (Yes, that's about a quarter mile. It's what makes it a micro-marathon!)

Runners receive:

Race Bib with Racer Number

Medal

Bracelet

Discount on a great Terrace brat (adults) or hot dog (youth)

Free beverage

All proceeds go directly toward funding the amazing opportunities the Wisconsin Union has to offer, such as free events, programs, student leadership opportunities and more!