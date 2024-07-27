Teeny-Tiny Terrace Trot
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: On July 27 join us at 11 AM for the first ever Teeny-Tiny Terrace Trot.
The Wisconsin Union is proud to present the first ever Teeny Tiny Terrace Trot, a micro-marathon of mammoth proportions! With this unique Union experience, step into the world of micro-marathon racing. It's a teeny tiny route that won't take long to complete, and there's fun to be had after the race. Come for the run and stay for the post-race DJ and fun activities right on the Terrace.
The run starts on Park Street by Lake Mendota, curves around the Memorial Union building, and ends on the Terrace - a total of just over .26 miles. (Yes, that's about a quarter mile. It's what makes it a micro-marathon!)
Runners receive:
- Race Bib with Racer Number
- Medal
- Bracelet
- Discount on a great Terrace brat (adults) or hot dog (youth)
- Free beverage
All proceeds go directly toward funding the amazing opportunities the Wisconsin Union has to offer, such as free events, programs, student leadership opportunities and more!