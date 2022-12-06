media release: Join local author and advocate Tegan Nia Swanson for the book launch of "Things We Found When the Water Went Down," a book that Kirkus Reviews calls “Brash, atmospheric…earthy and strange – an inventive and beguiling debut.” There will be a reading by the author and a question and answer session. Copies of the book will be available for sale at the event.

"In this dark and ethereal debut novel, a young woman tries to make sense of strange artifacts and unsettling memories in an effort to find her mother—missing since being accused of murder.

A Nordic eco-noir shot through with magical realism, Things We Found When the Water Went Down examines power, identity, and myth in a story that asks us to explore what it means to heal—or not—after violence."

