Teknicolor, Moniker b2b Ulk, Bvdapple, Alex Keys, Jslay, Zoink, Cam

press release: A Whole New World

Come enjoy 8-10 hours of bass with a diverse lineup on the Void acoustics system, stunning visuals on our custom projection mapped stage, amazing laser light show in both stage and bar area, live painting, Art Deco install, vendors, performers and more. Good vibes, good music, to support a good cause.

Set Times

Doors open at 6

CAM 6-7pm

Zoink 7-8pm

Jslay 9-9:45pm

Alex Keys 9:45-10:30pm

BVDAPPLE 10:30-11:30pm

Moniker B2B ULK 11:30-1am

Teknicolor 1-2am

Silent auction for donated artwork, merchandise, and other items donated will be held inside the event with 100% of the money received from the silent auction being donated to Wisconsin Family Ties Non profit organization.

Wisconsin Family Ties (WFT) is the only statewide, parent-run organization in Wisconsin working with families that include children with social, emotional or behavioral challenges.

A group of friends came together to give you all A Whole New World. A small festival brought to you all in one night. Our goal is to bring people who have a passion for music, art and helping others to have an experience like never before to Madison while supporting a great cause.