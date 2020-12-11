ONLINE: Telescope Buying

press release: MAS’s annual telescope clinic is a chance for you to get your questions answered about telescopes and binoculars. It may also help you with some ideas for the gift-giving season.

Do you have an old telescope that’s gathering dust because you don’t know how to use it? Or are you looking to buy a new one? MAS members will be on hand to answer your questions about your existing telescope or give you ideas for your next purchase.

The December meeting (which is open to the public) will be a virtual event, hosted with Zoom. If you would like to attend the MAS virtual meeting, send an email to madisonastro@gmail.com by noon on Friday, December 11 to let them know of your interest. They will email you a Zoom link at 3:00 pm on Friday that will get you into the 7:30 Zoom meeting.

For more information on MAS, see http://madisonastro.org