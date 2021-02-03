ONLINE: Teleworking

press release: For many, teleworking has become a big part of their work life in the past year. Join us for a presentation and discussion of teleworking trends and impacts for a sustainable community.

The meeting will begin with a presentation from Zia Brucaya from the Greater Madison MPO. Zia will share highlights from the 2020 Madison Region Remote Work Survey and other national studies, including insights into the top challenges and benefits of telework, and expectations for the future. She will also discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on Madison transportation trends in 2020, and considerations for incorporating telework into a long-term workplace strategy that supports sustainable transportation options.

We value your input and experience on teleworking and how it relates to our region's well-being.

Online Zoom Meeting, access link available on Online Event Page and at the bottom of your confirmation email after registration. Contact us with questions: lorenza@sustaindane.org