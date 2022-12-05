media release: Tell Us! is a survey initiative that gives residents an opportunity to provide feedback to the library and share their visions for improvement for Madison's west side libraries. Community Engagement Librarians Abby R. and Rachel D., plus Library Planner Rynn K. will be on hand to facilitate and take notes as a small group of west side residents discuss the survey and provide feedback. Light refreshments will be served; registration required.

December 5, 7PM | Sequoya Library | Register: https://www. madisonpubliclibrary.org/ events/tell-us-community- conversation-1252370

December 12, 6PM | Meadowridge Library | Register: https://www. madisonpubliclibrary.org/ events/tell-us-community- conversation-1252185