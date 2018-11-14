press release: TELLABRATION!™ is a worldwide celebration of the art of storytelling where for one night storytellers will share their talents in concerts held in different cities and towns all around the world. On a local level, TELLABRATION!™ brings together acclaimed professional and amateur storytellers from the area to delight, captivate, and mesmerize the audience with their stories. The event is free and will be held on Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018, at the Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road. Registration is now open and all guests are urged to register in advance at www.mononalibrary.org or by calling the Monona Public Library at 608-222-6127. Non-registered walk-ins will be welcome on a first come, first served basis.

The TELLABRATION!™ event will consist of three concerts with storytellers sharing stories from a variety of genres for various age groups. Nationally acclaimed and local storytellers and musicians will be featured: Andy Talley, Tracy Chipman, Kay Elmsley Weeden, Karen Wendt, Vanessa Wendt, and musicians from The Whiskey Farm, Jason Horowitz and Brett Wilfrid.

4:00 PM Little Wigglers: Stories and fun for young children who love to move, wiggle, and dance! Storytellers Kay Elmsley Weeden and tandem tellers, Karen & Vanessa Wendt will present an engaging mix of stories and movement in English and Spanish, all enhanced by audience participation. The Monona After School Club is happy to share a snack after the program.

6:00 PM Family Audience: Mesmerizing tales! Interactive stories and music for families with elementary and middle school age children. Featured storytellers, Andy Talley and Tracy Chipman, will present a performance of diverse stories that introduce folktales and historical stories. Musical narrative will be presented by Brett Wilfrid and Jason Horowitz. The emcee for this show will be storyteller, Kay Elmsley-Weeden.

7:30 PM Adults & Teens: Enjoy intriguing stories that inspire, educate, and are just plain fun. Experience well-told stories for adults and teens who love stories that open their minds and leave them thinking. Come and hear featured storytellers, Andy Talley, Tracy Chipman, plus Karen Wendt and musicians Brett Wilfrid and Jason Horowitz.. The emcee for this show will be storyteller, Kay Elmsley-Weeden.

FEATURED STORYTELLERS & MUSICIANS

ANDY TALLEY

Meet Andre' St. Pierre, 18th Century French-Indian fur trader. History has never been so much fun. Andre' will present an entertaining and educational look at the French fur traders and the native tribes with whom they lived and worked. Andre' is a character developed by Andy Talley. He has delighted and educated audiences throughout the midwest with his portrayal of our fur trade era. For the over 20 years Andy has worked as a naturalist and interpreter in Museum, Forest Preserve District and Conservation District settings. He has extensive experience with storytelling, environmental education, and cultural history interpretation.

TRACY CHIPMAN

Storytelling is a powerful and interactive exchange between listener and teller. The power of storytelling invokes imaginations, strengthens literacy, listening and problem solving skills, and it also gives meaning and deepens our connection with others. Born and raised in Wisconsin, Chipman left the state in her 20s with a one-way ticket to London, to explore how other cultures laughed, played and lived. She began telling stories as an educator of young children in 1989. There, stories and storytelling were woven into many areas of the curriculum. Since 1995 she has been gathering and telling stories professionally around the country and pockets throughout the world.

KAY ELMSLEY-WEEDEN

For more than twenty years Kay has been sharing tales with children and adults in schools and libraries, celebrations and festivals. Her lively manner engages her listeners and draws them in, making them feel a part of the story. She often blends Spanish and English into many of her stories. Whether she’s telling traditional legends, personal tales, or original stories, her performances are fun, lively, and interactive! Storytelling has power - The power to inspire, to feel and to energize. Stories build understanding. They entertain. They teach. They let us see the big picture. And because it’s a story, you remember it.

BRETT WILFRID & JASON HOROWITZ

Jason Horowitz and Brett Wilfrid are members of The Whiskey Farm, a multiple MAMA Award Winning Folk/Americana group based in Madison, Wisconsin. The Isthmus called them “a big boost for the little music scene thriving here in the middle of America.” With young kids of their own, they've turned their creative energies to writing children's music ranging from fun to informational to inspirational themes. Long-time friends of the Monona Public Library and songwriting storytellers, they always look forward to a return! Their compelling musical storytelling is accompanied by energetic instrumentation, and their audience’s enthusiastic responses are always a treat.

KAREN & VANESSA WENDT

This dynamic storytelling duo combines their talents and experience to bring you stories in English and Spanish. Together, their stories will engage listeners and encourage interaction from the children in the audience. Karen works as the Youth Services Coordinator at the Monona Public Library. She has produced 11 years of Tellabration in Monona. Karen shares folktales and fun stories that come from around the world. Karen mixes words with a sprinkle of puppets, a pinch of music, and ten pounds of wiggles to bake up a story of delight for children and grownups. Karen’s daughter, Vanessa, has been living, teaching, and story sharing in Mexico for over ten years. There she interacts with groups and individuals of varied backgrounds, ages, indigenous languages, and rich cultural diversity. Vanessa has been exposed to and participated in storytelling communities since childhood. She loves exploring the hows and whys of everything and believes those two questions make for the most meaningful stories.

For more information on the TELLABRATION!™ event and the performers, contact Karen Wendt, Youth Services Coordinator at Monona Public Library, or visit: mononalibrary.org, and click on TELLABRATION!™ Upon request, Sign Language (ASL) services will be provided. This event is sponsored by: The Friends of Monona Public Library. “TELLABRATION!™ is a trademark of the National Storytelling Network.”