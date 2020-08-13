ONLINE: Telling our Stories: A Discussion about a Uniquely Human Endeavor

press release: Let’s have a conversation about telling and listening, and the role of our stories - whether large or small, funny or sad. How do we make meaning and identity out of our stories? Led by Rabbi Renee Bauer, Jewish Social Services community chaplain.

Storytelling is a uniquely human endeavor that has many functions. It can heal us by helping to work through difficult events in our past and finding new ways of understanding them. Telling stories can build a sense of belonging to a community by creating a shared narrative. -Rabbi Renee Bauer, JSS Community Chaplain

Thursday, August 13, at 10:30 am

