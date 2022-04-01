ONLINE: Telling Your Life Story Through Poetry

media release: As part of the National Poetry Month celebrations in April, a virtual workshop series aimed at older adults will focus on storytelling through poetry. These sessions will take place on Fridays in April from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and are led by former Madison Poet Laureate Poet Fabu as part of an existing program called Authors Speak, which highlights local authors.

Fabu Phillis Carter, professionally known as Poet Fabu, is an award winning poet, Madison Poet Laureate (2008 – 2012) and author of seven books. She is an active public lecturer, workshop leader, poetry columnist, and storyteller. Fabu enjoys creating a welcoming space for individuals to discover that, yes you too, can write poetry! The theme to this series is sharing your life story or legacy; everyone has a story to tell. A matte will be provided so that upon completion of your poetry, you will have something to frame and share with your family & friends. You will also have the opportunity, if you choose, to display your poetry at various sites around Madison.

This series is sponsored by the Madison Public Library and in collaboration with Goodman Community Center, NewBridge, Monona Senior Center, & Madison Senior Center.

Register below to receive the Zoom link; if you would like to participate from Goodman Community Center, please call Gayle at (608) 204-8032.

Workshops:

This is a progressive series - please register for each week to attend. You are welcome to attend just one session or as many as you'd like.