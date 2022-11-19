media release: Join us for the second ever Ten By Ten Collective: A market created to celebrate local vendors and support the Madison community! Ten by Ten Collective was created by Allana Randall, owner of Ten By Ten, in 2022. The mission of this market is to provide local artists and vendors with a beautiful space to share their work and connect with others.

Located on the Capitol Square, this event features live music, coffee, beer, baked goods, flowers, plants, apparel, art, and more! All vendors will be donating a portion of sales to a fund of their choice. This market focuses on giving back in more ways than one.

Madison is an incredible place to start a small business. The Ten By Ten Collective will bring together members of our small business community for a sweet, special day of supporting one another and share our creations with the local community.

ENTRANCE IS FREE. All ages welcome.

Saturday, November 19: 10am-4pm; Sunday, November 20: 10am-3pm, Ellsworth Block 23 North Pinckney Street, Madison WI Second Floor (above the Old Fashioned)