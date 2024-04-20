× Expand Simple Focus Studios A makers' market. A past Ten by Ten Collective market.

media release: Join us for the Spring 10x10 Collective Market! This event was created to celebrate local vendors and support the Madison Community.

Located on the Capitol Square, this event features live music (by Steventhebutler), coffee, baked goods, apparel, art, and more! All vendors are hosting the market collectively and donating a portion of sales to a fund of their choice. This market focuses on giving back in more ways than one!

ENTRANCE IS FREE. All ages welcome. Location: Ellsworth Block

23 North Pinckney Street, Madison WI

Second Floor (above the Old Fashioned)

*Note that this event is located at a historical event space without an elevator.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2841123929390020