media release: Join us for Ten By Ten Collective's newest mini market located at Working Draft Beer Company!

The 10x10 Collective is an event created to celebrate local vendors and support the Madison Community! This mini market will be located at Working Draft Beer Company and feature a special group of local vendors

All vendors will be donating some portion of sales to a fund of their choice. This market focuses on giving back in more ways than one!

-ENTRY FOR THIS EVENT IS FREE!

-ALL AGES WELCOME & N/A DRINKS AVAILABLE