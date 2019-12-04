press release: Discover more of what's what's next this December! The Wisconsin New Musicals Cycle is starting again! After success with Nathan Fosbinder's HEPHAESTUS from 2017-2019, MTM is starting up again with TEN DAYS IN A MADHOUSE by Jennifer Hedstrom and Karen Saari, based on the true story of journalist Nellie Bly's experience in an asylum for women.

Join us December 4 at 7:00pm at Lakeside Street Coffeehouse for a reading of the first draft, followed by a talkback session! Keep an eye on this new show as it goes from reading to workshop to full production. Your ideas and feedback will shape the production. The reading will be Pay What You Wish, and reservations will be available in mid-October.