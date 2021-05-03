ONLINE: Ten Secrets to Micro-credentials in Supply Chain Management Certificate

media release: Join the Continuing Education Institute for an upcoming Webinar to learn about UW-Platteville’s new Supply Chain Management Certificate Program. Instructor of the Program, and School of Business Professor Mary Bartling will explain more about the program as well as how important Supply Chain Management is to our everyday lives.

Supply Chain fragility was stressed to the max during the pandemic with toilet paper shortages being just the tip of the iceberg. Behind the scenes were production stoppages, shortages of raw materials, and disruption to the human capital pipeline.

Dates/Times: May 3, 5:30-6:30 pm, May 5, 9:30 – 10:30 am, May 5, 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Location: Virtual, via zoom.

Price: Free. Please register for the webinars to receive the zoom link.

Contact Information: For more information about our webinars, or the Supply Chain Certificate program, visit our website or contact us at 608.342.1314 or continuing@uwplatt.edu