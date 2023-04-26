Ten Things to Know About Aging

press release: A whirlwind tour of the physiology of aging, designed to help all audience identify what is “normal” and what to watch out for in the aging process.

Dr. Alexis Eastman, associate clinical professor·School of Medicine & Public Health, Dept. of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics

Dr. Eastman is a geriatrician at UW, with clinics for primary care, and memory disorder diagnosis associated with the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute. She currently serves as the Director of Clinical Operations for the UW geriatrics clinics, and as the medical director for the Badger Prairie Health Care Center. She is deeply involved in education, mainly in curriculum development and implementation, with research on novel educational experiences for learners at all levels, and ongoing involvement in statewide education and public outreach.