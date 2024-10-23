media release: Tenacious D - the greatest band in the world, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass - will be playing five - YES, ONLY FIVE! - shows in the U.S. this year donating all proceeds from said shows to Rock The Vote, whose mission supports voter registration, education, and rights. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Rock the Vote, the largest nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people and breaking barriers to participation.

This is the second time The D have teamed up with Rock The Vote - the first time was in 2020 with the release of their now-classic cover of Rocky Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp,” whose proceeds also supported the organization.

Tenacious D shows have become the stuff of legend, and these will no doubt follow suit.