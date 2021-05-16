press release: Find your paddling socks and start brining your boating pickles for the 3rd Annual Tenney Lap boat race, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Race begins at 2:30 from the Tenney Park Pavilion. Take a quick or leisurely loop around the island in the water. No registration necessary.

FAQ

Do I need a life jacket? Yes

Sounds fun but I don't have a boat... We'd like to be inclusive: Please let me know if this is you (tonyeats@gmail.com) and I'll do my best to find a lagoon-worthy vessel for you!

Costumes? If you like!

Will there be prizes? Ribbons to the 50 youngest finishers. Special prize if you can do the whole lap balancing a can of soup on your head (beans are an acceptable alternative). Other categories/competitions may be announced

Will we be socially distanced? Masks? Yes! The lap will occur in heats if necessary

What is the world record? Under 8 minutes by Ryan Schmudlach but I’ll try to keep better records this year

Will there be treats? Will there be land events? Alas, no land events are planned. Bring your own treats and picnic if you like!

Third annual? I missed last year’s! So did most of you. It was invite-only, individual time trials, cold, and not super fun