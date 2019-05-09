Tenney Park Century Celebration

press release: On May 9, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, we will celebrate 100 years of Tenney Park and the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood. The outdoor celebration -- a family-friendly, old fashioned gathering and celebration of a new public art installation in the park -- will take place in Tenney Park, on the island near the basketball courts. (In case of rain, the party will be in the Tenney Park pavilion.) This event is rescheduled from fall 2018, when flooding made it impossible to host the event at Tenney.

The upcoming celebration honors our vibrant historic neighborhood and Tenney Park and is funded, in part, by the City of Madison Neighborhood Grant Program, the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association and local residents and businesses.

Savor the history of Tenney Park and the Tenney Lapham Neighborhood. Meet Mr. Tenney, Mr. Olin, Mr. Nolen and Mr. Simonds. Meet the women of the suffrage movement.

Hear early 1900s period music featuring Bill and Bobbie Malone and Tenney-Lapham's very own Kristy Larson. These three exemplary musicians are known to many of us due to their rich contributions to the country and honkytonk scene locally and nationally (2:30-3:30).

Listen as storytellers tell history tales of Tenney Park and the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood. (1:30-2:30 and 3:30-4:30)

Audio record your story at the table of the Madison Public Library’s Living History Project

Children’s Games

Witness the unveiling of a new art installation of Vintage Postcards of Tenney Park. (4:30PM)

Walk, bike or bus to the Park. Overflow parking is available at Care Wisconsin, 1617 Sherman Ave. Bring a blanket and spend the afternoon. Come in costume if that suits you. Fun for all ages.

It will be the party of the Century. Don’t miss it.