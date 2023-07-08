Tent Show Troubadours
Lake House Inn, Edgerton 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton, Wisconsin 53534
courtesy Tent Show Troubadours
The five-piece band Tent Show Troubadours on stage.
Tent Show Troubadours
media release: Tent Show Troubadours plays originals and favorite covers in Alternative Country and Alternative Rock styles. TST will be Bob Hoot (guitar/vocals), Wendy Lynn Markus (violin/vocals), John Hamilton (guitar/vocals), Doug McLeod (bass), and Tom Ellis (drums/vocals).
