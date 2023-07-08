Tent Show Troubadours

to

Lake House Inn, Edgerton 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton, Wisconsin 53534

media release: Tent Show Troubadours plays originals and favorite covers in Alternative Country and Alternative Rock styles. TST will be Bob Hoot (guitar/vocals), Wendy Lynn Markus (violin/vocals), John Hamilton (guitar/vocals), Doug McLeod (bass), and Tom Ellis (drums/vocals).

Info

Lake House Inn, Edgerton 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton, Wisconsin 53534
Music
608-235-2771
to
Google Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-07-08 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-07-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-07-08 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-07-08 18:00:00 ical