Teresa Marie & members of Natty Nation

Bob Marley birthday bash. Kids show at 1 pm ($15); evening show at 8 pm ($25 ($20 adv.; ages 18 & up).

media release: Celebrate Bob Marley’s 78th Birthday at High Noon Saloon’s 14th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash! Bob Marley’s musical and cultural influences have engendered reggae’s explosive growth. His brilliant blend of the hypnotic danceable beats and messages of peace, love and justice established reggae as an enduring popular musical genre.