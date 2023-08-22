× Expand courtesy Terese Allen Terese Allen compiled "The Dane County Farmers Market Cookbook: Local Foods, Global Flavors" (inset). Terese Allen compiled "The Dane County Farmers Market Cookbook: Local Foods, Global Flavors" (inset).

About the book: Hundreds of Wisconsin growers and thousands of shoppers gathering weekly around the white-domed State Capitol in Madison. Heartfelt stories and dishes from the people who build cultural and community bonds at the largest producers-only farmers market in the nation. An ever-growing diversity of farm-fresh crops, world-class cheeses, pastured meats and specialty products. It all comes together in this collection by veteran cookbook author Terese Allen.

Build your pantry contents and recipe repertoire with everything from purple daikon radishes and harissa paste to bandaged cheddar and black currants. Prepare both contemporary and heritage dishes such as Hungarian Tomato and Pepper Stew, Tacos de Carnitas, Garlic Scape Feta Pesto Salad, and Red Kabocha Squash Soup with Ginger, Lemongrass, and Thai Eggplant.

In addition to some 125 recipes that give a global spin to local ingredients, the cookbook includes a history of the DCFM, a foreword by award-winning chef Tory Miller of L’Etoile, and many pages of colorful market shots by photo editor Bill Lubing, his team of talented photographers and others from the DCFM community.

The book “shines as a beacon for those wishing to experience Wisconsin's nuanced agricultural heritage, our culinary prowess and our diversity,” says Luke Zahm, host of PBS’s “Wisconsin Foodie.” Author and editor Lindsay Christians writes, “The recipes are surprising and accessible, sourced from vendors, chefs and market-goers alike. For anyone who wants to cook more seasonally, this book is a treasure—and a vivid love letter to Madison, too.”

Terese Allen has been called Wisconsin’s “premier food writer” and “the keeper of its culinary heritage.” Her columns have run in Edible Madison, Edible Door, Isthmus, Wisconsin Trails, and elsewhere, and her books include The Flavor of Wisconsin, The Flavor of Wisconsin for Kids, Fresh Market Wisconsin, Wisconsin Local Foods Journal, and The Ovens of Brittany Cookbook. Terese is a co-founder and longtime leader of the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW), former food editor of Organic Valley, and past president of REAP Food Group. She lives in Madison and on Washington Island.