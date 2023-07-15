media release: We are excited to announce a book signing event with Terese Allen, author of The Dane County Farmers' Market Cookbook. Terese's new book is a collection of bold-flavored, internationally-focused recipes cooked up from ingredients available at our local farmers' markets. She celebrates the vibrant and diverse food culture of our community, and offers a unique perspective on how to cook with local ingredients.

This Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 Terese will be signing copies of her book as well as offering taste samples from one of the book's many delicious recipes. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to meet Terese and learn more about The Dane County Farmers' Market Cookbook. All proceeds from the sales of the book benefit the Dane County Farmers’ Market.