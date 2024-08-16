DJs Terrence J, Iron Mike, Francis Medrano

media release: Mad Lit is a FREE concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color, on the 100 Block of State Street from 8PM - 11PM!

Throughout the event series, shop with LOCAL vendors and visual artists!

more on the series:

This year, Mad Lit will hold five events spanning June 28th to September 13th with each night featuring a particular genre of music.

With the continued support of our sponsors, we are looking forward to creating a diverse and inclusive artistic experience. The 100 Block of State Street will be vibrantly lit as musical entertainment from diverse performers fills the space and visual art exhibits decorate the space with expression. Pop-up shops will use sidewalk space to showcase unique products from local, lesser-known small businesses run by people of color that appeal to all.

This year's series includes hip-hop, Latin, R&B, spoken word, and DJs. For more information about Mad Lit, visit https://www.ucanmadison.org/ madlit.

Mad Lit is presented in partnership with Urban Community Arts Network (UCAN) and Greater Madison Music City and is sponsored by the City of Madison, Exact Sciences, UW Health, Madison Arts Commission and WORT 89.9FM. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information, contact Urban Community Arts Network via email info@ucanmadison.org or by calling 608-561-UCAN.