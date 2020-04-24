Terry Reid & Railheart

press release: Terry Reid, "Superlungs" as he's affectionately known, is without doubt one of the greatest rock/soul voices that Britain has ever produced. A Terry Reid concert should be a cherished memory for any fan of the greats of British music. Terry turned down the front man's job with Led Zeppelin, recommending his mate Robert Plant instead, and offered a similar rebuff to Deep Purple. Aretha Franklin stated that The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Terry Reid were the best England had to offer in 1968. He underwent two World Tours with The Rolling Stones, U.S. tours with Cream, UK tours with Jethro Tull and Fleetwood Mac, The Isle of Wight Festival in 1969 and Glastonbury in 1970, played at Mick Jagger's wedding, before soured record deals resulted in Terry leaving Britain for America nearly 50 years ago. All true, but the full story includes numerous collaborations with Graham Nash, covers of Reid songs by Marianne Faithfull, The Hollies, The Raconteurs (the hugely popular "Rich Kid Blues"), film soundtracks, including a song in George Clooney's film Up In The Air, and a catalog of six studio albums, including the seminal 1973 album River (rereleased to critical acclaim in 2002, with a Light in the Attic rarities collection, The Other Side of the River, issued in 2016); and his 1976 Nash-produced masterpiece, Seed of Memory. Reid continues to perform and tour in the U.S., Europe and beyond. On this special Midwest run, Reid will showcase his Chicago-based backing band, Railheart, featuring drummer Noah Plotkin, bassist Jeremy Kay (Lee Fields, Nicole Atkins) and pedal steel guitarist/keyboardist Packy Lundholm (I Fight Dragons). www.terryreid.com

