TERRY WHITE has had a long rockin' career (Modern Day Saints, Yellowhammers) which has culminated in a four year regular residency with friends as the band Cannonball at Fitzgerald's in Berwyn, Illinois, as well some solo forays.

Cannonball Fodder is his latest collection of songs of roots Americana songs. The record is produced by Jon Langford (Mekons, Waco Bros, Skull Orchard) and is their second project together. Terry says, "The music I find myself returning to over and over again is Hank Williams, Dylan and the Band, Neil Young’s Harvest era, Stone’s Let It Bleed era. This album shares those roots sounds and structures."