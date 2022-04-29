Li-Chiao Ping Dance, 8 pm on 4/29 and 2 & 8 pm, 4/30. $24.

media release: In collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department and the Department of French and Italian, Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) proudly presents terza rima: Writings on the Body. Join us for an evening of multidisciplinary dance works during the Dante after Dante Conference, a world-wide celebration of the septcentenary of Dante’s death in 2021. The concert enters the world of Dante’s Divine Comedy by way of live dance performance, live music, and video. Li Chiao-Ping's “Fortuna” takes its inspiration from the dolce stil novo poetic style made famous by poet Dante Alighieri in his Divine Comedy, wherein Virgil explains the nature of goddess Fortuna as a deity of chance and luck to Dante in the seventh canto of Inferno. Experience Dante’s imagery through Li Chiao-Ping Dance’s striking athleticism and nuanced physicality. The concert as a whole is structured to give the audience a feel for the journey through Dante's worlds. Guest Artists Chele Issac and Julia McConahay join LCPD to bring more to the mix with film and live violin accompaniment.

Photos and interviews are available from mgr@lcpdance.org. For more information, updates on the events, and other exclusive content, connect with LCPD on our website lcpdance.com or on social media via Facebook and Instagram (LCPDance).

For more information about the Dante After Dante conference, please go to: https://frit.wisc.edu/event/dante-after-dante-2/ or contact Jelena Todorovic at jtodorovic@wisc.edu

About LCPD: Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) was founded in 1990 and has made Madison, Wisconsin its home since 1993. We are a resident company of Overture Center for the Arts, and produce three major performances each year. We also offer workshops and touring programs throughout North America.The company is dedicated to offering programs of emotionally charged and athletic works, with striking visual design and the music of contemporary composers.We also are committed to making dance accessible to a variety of people—as audience members and participants. LCPD collaborates with K-12 schools to offer performances as residencies, and we continue to teach movement workshops at senior center communities.“...marvelously imaginative...engrossing, intelligently put-together piece of work.” Li Chiao-Ping Dance has been praised in the New York Times, Village Voice, Dance Magazine, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and San Francisco Bay Guardian. Known for her originality, trademark physicality, humanism, and visual design, Li Chiao-Ping creates layered works that combine multiple art forms to explore themes of culture and identity. LCPD has performed at Jacob’s Pillow, Bates Dance Festival, ADF, DanceNOW, Highways, as well as: The Kennedy Center, Links Hall, Dance Place, Symphony Space, DTW, Joyce SoHo, P.S. 122, ODC Theater, Theater Artaud, CounterPULSE, Danspace Project/St. Mark’s Church, Roulette, and more.

