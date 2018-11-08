Textile Technology

press release: Boldly going where no thread has gone before!

Explore some of our new textile tools in the art studio. Try sewing on our sewing machine, or watch our computerized embroidery machine at work.

Kids will be introduced to some of our art studio sewing tools and equipment and be able to explore a variety of sewing techniques. In the process they’ll develop fine motor skills, learn about art and design, and be exposed to the creative side of STEM fields.