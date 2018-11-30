Textiles & Fashion Design

press release: Friday, November 30 – Monday, December 3, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, November 30, 5 – 7 pm

The Textiles and Fashion Design (TFD) Showcase features the work of upper-level TFD undergraduates. Each student curates his/her own space creating a mini-exhibition of their strongest studio works. Pieces range from garments to woven, embellished textiles, dyed and printed yardage, to three-dimensional work, and digital and printed portfolios. This exhibition celebrates the breadth and strength of creative exploration in the Textile and Fashion Design program.