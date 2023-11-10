press release: The next Badger Rock CommUNITY meal is our annual Thanks for Giving dinner on November 10th. Join us for family activities, the farm stand, and a free community dinner! Come get to know and spend time with our Badger Rock Middle School, neighborhood, and Rooted community. The newly remodeled Badger Rock Neighborhood Center's street address is now 517 E. Badger Rd., but our physical location hasn't changed. We hope to see you there!