Thanksgiving Basket Donations

press release: Phones at the Goodman Community Center have been steadily ringing as volunteers accept requests for Thanksgiving Baskets. “There’s no doubt we’ll soon be at our capacity of 3,500 Dane County families,” according to Sam McDaniel, GCC food pantry coordinator who also organizes the huge Thanksgiving Basket Drive, “It’s no wonder. Use of our food pantry keeps going up. For families who find it hard to provide day-to-day groceries — a big holiday meal is simply beyond their budget.”

For 30 years, generous people in our community and the Goodman Community Center have provided thousands of families in need with groceries for a traditional holiday meal so they, too, can enjoy the holiday in their own homes, with their loved ones.

For Becky Steinhoff, GCC executive director, this is her favorite time of the year, “I think most people hate the thought of any family going without a Thanksgiving meal, so it’s really heartening to see how many people donate food or money for us to buy food, and the 800 volunteers who give their time every Thanksgiving. We couldn’t do it without them. For every gift that comes in, I like to imagine another family sitting around their Thanksgiving table with their loved ones. One holiday meal seems like a small thing, but families are so grateful.”

The Center encourages everyone to make their donations of food — and money to buy food — now through Friday, Nov. 16 when Goodman hopes to have all the food in place. Because that night, a large crew of volunteers will be poised to fill 7,000 grocery bags — two for each family. Contributions are welcome after that, but early gifts helps Goodman be prepared for the first big round of distribution on Saturday.

how to help:

Donate frozen turkeys and nonperishable items: canned vegetables and fruit, cranberry sauce, broth, stuffing, mac & cheese and gravy mix. Disposable roasting pans are also needed.

Make a financial gift to help purchase turkeys and perishable items such as milk, eggs, butter, carrots, potatoes and onions. Donations are accepted online at goodmancenter.org, in person at the GCC reception desk, or by mail.

Food drives are a HUGE help. Could you host one at your workplace, faith community, club or neighborhood? Goodman has posters and handouts to make it easy. Go to goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving or contact Sam McDaniel at sam@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8049 for details.