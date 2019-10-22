Thanksgiving Basket Registration

press release: On Monday, October 21, the Goodman Community Center opened registration for its annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive and 1,352 families and individuals have signed up to receive a basket. Goodman is prepared to secure groceries for a Thanksgiving feast to 3,500 families in Dane County. The registration period is scheduled to run through November 1 but Goodman may be forced to close registration early.

In its 31st year of distributing holiday meals to area families in need, this record setting pace has the Goodman Community Center concerned about its capacity to reach everyone and about the state of hunger in our community.

“It’s good that people in the community know they can count on us,” says Goodman Food Pantry Coordinator Sam McDaniel. “Obviously, we wish that so many people weren’t worried about where their family’s holiday meal is going to come from but we’re glad they see us as a reliable source of help. It’s great that people are finding it easy to connect with us.

Partnering with MMSD social workers and simplified online registration processes have made the registration process easier. Social workers are able to identify the highest needs families and ensure they receive a Thanksgiving Basket and community members with access to computers and internet register for a basket online on Goodman’s website.

Sam McDaniel explains that many people still call in to register over the phone. “The phones have been ringing off the hook. We’re grateful to have volunteers who are willing to help field all the calls.”

The Goodman Community Center is seeking community support by way of food donations, financial contributions and volunteers in order to provide groceries for over 3,500 Dane County families this Thanksgiving.

how to REGISTER FOR A BASKET:

By phone: 608-204-8018 – Monday-Friday 12:30pm – 6:00pm

In person: Goodman Community Center – 149 Waubesa St. Madison, WI

Online: www.goodmancenter.org/ thanksgiving

HOW TO HELP:

Host a food drive – We have posters, grocery lists, and helpful tips to make your drive successful. Downloadable PDF’s are available on our website or pick up printed materials at the Center: goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving

Make a financial gift – Funds raised are used to purchase turkeys, perishable items and items need to completely fill baskets: goodmancenter.org/donate- tbaskets

Volunteer your time – Many volunteers are still needed. Please contact Volunteer Manager, Mai Lor Yang, for more information: mailor@goodmancenter.org 608-204-8056

The Goodman Community Center is the largest community center in Dane County. The center offers many programs to strengthen the lives of preschoolers through teens, meals and social activities for older adults, a food pantry, a gymnasium and fitness center, catering services and community space. For more information about the Center, visit goodmancenter.org.