press release: The Maier family, owners of the Dorf Haus Supper Club, Roxbury, near Sauk City, will serve up an extensive Thanksgiving buffet with 15 per cent of the proceeds to support The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. (PANCAN). The tenth anniversary of the fundraiser is in memory of Betty Maier, who co-founded the Dorf Haus 59 years ago, with her husband, Vern.

Rebecca Maier-Frey, one of Betty Maier’s nine children and an active partner in managing the Dorf Haus expects more than 700 people. Many Thanksgiving guests who annually attend the fundraiser knew Betty Maier who, back in 1990, decided to open the restaurant for Thanksgiving since she was already cooking for a large family and relatives.

Funds raised at the Thanksgiving buffet help recruit the brightest scientists with the most innovative ideas so the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network can work toward a cure by funding research, educating patients and caregivers, and supporting advocacy efforts.

The Thanksgiving feast, served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., is $18.95 for adults; $7.95 for ages 5-l2 years old and $4 for children four and under. The buffet deviates from the popular Bavarian-style Smorgasbord on select Mondays to offer a traditional Thanksgiving of roast turkey, baked ham, chicken, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, peppered corn, cranberries, salad bar, pumpkin pie and ice cream. Reservations at 643-3980. www.foodspot.com/dorfhaus.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is dedicated to advancing research, supporting patients and creating hope for those affected by pancreatic cancer. www.pancan.or