Thanksgiving Dinner

Perhaps your household could use a helping hand this Thanksgiving, or you’re just seeking some community; several locations have free meals planned on the holiday. Delta Beer Lab’s fifth annual community Thanksgiving is taking place from 3-5 p.m. (the taproom will be open 1-7 p.m.). The meal, a cafeteria-style turkey dinner, is free but donations are encouraged for Agrace; tickets at delta.beer . The free Sina Davis Community Meal is from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County’s Allied Family Center; pre-registration is encouraged. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church , 5701 Raymond Road, hosts its traditional free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; no RSVP necessary. Lakeview Lutheran Church hosts a free meal at noon; RSVP by calling 608-244-6181. And Neighborhood Food Solutions is hosting a free community meal at Madison Labor Temple, from noon-3 p.m.

Businesses or organizations that would like to participate in the community dinner hosted by Neighborhood Food Solutions, or make a donation, can contact Robert Pierce at 608 358-5834.