media release: Little John’s Thanksgiving for All: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 5:30pm-7:30pm, 72 West Towne Mall

On behalf of Chef Dave and the Board of Directors for Little John’s, we hope you will please join us for an evening reception with Thanksgiving inspired appetizers to raise funds for Little John’s Thanksgiving For All campaign.

Funds will be used to make and deliver chef-quality holiday meals across Madison, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg and Monona beginning on Tuesday, November 21, a few days before Thanksgiving. 100% of your donation will ensure our seniors, disabled, veterans, and other vulnerable persons are provided a Thanksgiving meal, regardless of their ability to pay.

Little John’s is the County’s only provider for Evening Meals on Wheels. Little John’s is also able to ensure food rescue is a core component, another unique feature of this important work! In spirit of how Little John’s operates, this event is Pay-What-You-Can! Register for the event here: Tickets. Can’t attend? Make a donation instead: Donation