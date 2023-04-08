Thanya Iyer, steev baker

media release: ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).

Thanya Iyer is an enigmatic Montréal-based songwriter who crafts sparkling experimental pop music. Her live trio, featuring Pompey and Daniel Gélinas, wields acoustic and electronic instruments as well as improvised projections to flesh out these serene, spiritual compositions. Thanya’s music, coupled with the visuals, empowers listeners to embrace mindfulness, aesthetic beauty and the interconnectedness of all things.

Steev baker is a noise folk singer-songwriter from rural Wisconsin. Influenced by folk, punk, and the hymns he grew up listening to, he most often performs with cellist Emily Selk-Loper. They have over 20 years of collaborative performances together in every imaginable environment from art museums to apple orchards to rock festivals.

