The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Verona Area Community Theater

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center 300 Richard St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

Verona Area Community Theater musical, 7:30 pm on 6/19-20 & 25-27 and 2 pm, 6/20-21 & 27, Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.

press release: An eclectic group of six awkward spelling champions learn that winning (and losing) isn't everything while they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

Info

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center 300 Richard St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Theater & Dance
