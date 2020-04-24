1/31-2/15, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm on Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 2/15) and 2 pm Sundays. $20.

press release: Presented by Strollers Theatre

By Patrick Barlow

Directed by Erin S. Baal

In The 39 Steps, a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale! A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, The 39 Steps amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure!