The 39 Steps

Strollers Theatre

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

1/31-2/15, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm on Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 2/15) and 2 pm Sundays. $20.

press release: Presented by Strollers Theatre

By Patrick Barlow

Directed by Erin S. Baal

In The 39 Steps, a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale! A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, The 39 Steps amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure!

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
