The Agenda South: Community Wealth Building

press release: Join Urban League of Greater Madison for the second in an ongoing conversation about needs and opportunities for an economically inclusive agenda for South Madison.

We’ll be joined by Matt Wachter, the city of Madison’s new director of Planning, Community, and Economic Development to hear about his approach and outlook for South Madison, and how he will engage the community on topics such as:

South Madison Planning Process

Town of Madison Dissolution

Potential New Investments

Novel Financing Possibilities

Challenges & Opportunities

Join us to share your ideas on how public and private investments can benefit the South Madison community, and create new models of inclusive economic growth!

Food will be provided.