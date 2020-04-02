× Expand Eric Schabla

Two Crows Theatre Company, 4/2-12, Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Fridays (no show 4/9) and 1 & 6 pm Saturdays-Sundays (no 1 pm show 4/4). $25/$20.

press release: Two Crows Theatre Company will close its season with The Aliens by Annie Baker, which opens April 2 in the theater at Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret and runs until April 12, 2020. Directed by APT Core Company Member and Two Crows Associate Artistic Director Kelsey Brennan, The Aliens centers on two young men sitting behind a coffee shop discussing music and Bukowski. When a lonely high-school student arrives, they decide to teach him everything they know. A play with music about friendship, art, love and death.

Two Crows Associate Artistic Director Marcus Truschinski refers to The Aliens as “A beautiful play about a lost generation. These two men, who are actually geniuses, can do nothing but live in a world that they’ve created for themselves in the employee only area of a coffee shop to escape a world that won’t accept them or present opportunities that could allow them to fulfill that genius potential.”

The Aliens will be directed by Two Crows Associate Artistic Director and APT Core Company member Kelsey Brennan and it will feature Two Crows Associate Artistic Director and APT Core Company member Marcus Truschinski, and local professional actors Eric Schabla, and

Marco Lama.

What critics have said about the play:

“Gentle and extraordinarily beautiful...inordinately delicate...Ms. Baker may just have the subtlest way with exposition of anyone writing for the theater today...there is something distinctly Chekhovian in the way her writing which accrues weight and meaning simply through compassionate, truthful observation.” —The New York Times.

“Baker again employs nakedly humanist sympathies and carefully cloaked formal rigor, this time to illustrate the twin solaces of friendship and art...Without losing her keen ear for the humor in modern language, Baker turns to classicism—the Aristotelian unities are here, but so are the symbolically loaded entrances and the final act messenger speech. With such Grecian clarity in its bones, THE ALIENS can afford incredible layers of detail without ever seeming muddled.” —Time Out NY.