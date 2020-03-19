The Amateurs

Google Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-19 19:30:00

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Hollis is a performer in an itinerant troupe of actors attempting to outrun the Black Plague in this 14th century-set comedy by the author of Marjorie Prime. The Renaissance is still in the future, and so is the concept of self-determination. So when Hollis stops a performance to wonder why Mrs. Noah would get on that ark, she throws her castmates into chaos.

This thought-provoking and centuries-spanning play delights in the imaginations of theater-makers and theater-goers everywhere. And in a tale as inventive and hilarious as its characters, The Amateurs ponders the purpose of art in turbulent times.”

“…a rollicking tragicomedy in which pratfalls and death throes are tumbled together…” - The New York Times

Post-show talkbacks follow every performance.

Pre-show lectures on the following dates:

  • THU, MAR 19, at 6:30 PM
  • SUN, MAR 22, at 1 PM
  • THU, MAR 26, at 6:30 PM
  • SUN, MAR 29, at 1 PM
  • THU, APR 2, at 6:30 PM
  • SUN, APR 5, at 1 PM

Info

Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-234-5001
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-19 19:30:00 Google Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-20 19:30:00 Google Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-21 19:30:00 Google Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-22 14:00:00 Google Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Amateurs - 2020-03-25 19:30:00