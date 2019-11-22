The Art of Self-Defense

press release: USA | 104 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Riley Stearns

After getting attacked on the street, Casey enlists in a local dojo that's led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei. He soon uncovers a sinister fraternity of violence and masculinity while learning how to defend himself. Casey must now embark on a dark and frightening journey that places him squarely in the sighs of his enigmatic new mentor.

"This bleak, absurdist comedy by Riley Stearns has its own distinctive coloration," - Joe Morgenstern, Wall Street Journal