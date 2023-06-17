The Bachelor of Seville

media release: Fresco is back with their popular Garage Opera Series. This year, in The Bachelor of Seville, join Figaro on his quest to find his true love. He will be joined by four lovely bachelorettes who will fight for his love and attention. Who will be left standing with the rose?

June 17, 2:00 pm @ 21 La Crescenta Cir, Madison, WI 53716

 June 18, 2:00 pm @ 2110 Vilas Ave, Madison, WI 53711

 June 24, 2:00 pm @ 6002 Galley Ct, Madison, WI 53705

 June 25, 2:00 pm @ 5013 Hammersley Rd, Madison, WI 53711

 Performances are FREE of charge. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Performance lasts approximately 1 hour. Family friendly.

Info

Theater & Dance
608-712-9533
please enable javascript to view
