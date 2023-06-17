media release: Fresco is back with their popular Garage Opera Series. This year, in The Bachelor of Seville, join Figaro on his quest to find his true love. He will be joined by four lovely bachelorettes who will fight for his love and attention. Who will be left standing with the rose?

June 17, 2:00 pm @ 21 La Crescenta Cir, Madison, WI 53716

June 18, 2:00 pm @ 2110 Vilas Ave, Madison, WI 53711

June 24, 2:00 pm @ 6002 Galley Ct, Madison, WI 53705

June 25, 2:00 pm @ 5013 Hammersley Rd, Madison, WI 53711

Performances are FREE of charge. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Performance lasts approximately 1 hour. Family friendly.