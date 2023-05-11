SOLD OUT: The Band Avatar Makes a Killer Album

media release: For one night only, upon the silver screen! AVATAR and WJJO are offering a glimpse behind the curtain of the making of “Dance Devil Dance”! The documentary, ‘The Band Avatar Makes a Killer Album’ will be shown at the Majestic Theatre on May 11!

The documentary captures the recording of the record in the Swedish wilderness, far away from all the perceived glamour of the big city and modern studios. Jay Ruston has returned as the producer. With grit and sheer force of will, AVATAR made the music the only way metal ever should be done. “Dance Devil Dance” is the sound of their bodies in motion and nothing else. It sounds hard because they play hard. It’s loud because they are loud.

Join AVATAR in watching the documentary and an exclusive Q&A with Lou Brutus and signing after the screening for the fans. This is a very unique opportunity that is happening in the US for the first time..