The Barber of Seville

By Gioachino Rossini

November 1 & 3, 2024

Overture Hall

Sung in Italian with projected English translations

Everyone's favorite barber has a new assignment: to ensure happily-ever-after for a nobleman and a young woman trying to outwit her guardian. Featuring multiple disguises, secret missives, and a bit of ingenuity, Rossini's sparkling comedy is one of the best-loved works in opera.

Take your seat in the theater this fall, and let Figaro and company make you smile.

Starring Benjamin Taylor, Katherine Beck, David Walton, Levi Hernandez, and Alex Taylor. Conducted by John DeMain; directed by Rebecca Herman.

Madison Opera's 24/25 season brings our signature theatrical blend of both classic and newer works. From Rossini's comic The Barber of Seville to Piazzolla's striking María de Buenos Aires and Mozart's phenomenal Don Giovanni, this is a season you do not want to miss.

See all three operas for as little as $69 and be guaranteed dates on your calendar for the chance to laugh, the chance to be moved, and above all the chance to feel the human connection that only happens when we share opera together.

Subscriptions may be purchased at madisonopera.org or over the phone at 608-238-8085. To be mailed a physical brochure, please send us an email.

Friday evening performances begin at 7:30 pm

Sunday afternoon performances begin at 2:30 pm