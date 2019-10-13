The Basics of Storytelling

Saturdays: In this 90 minute workshop, participants will learn how to find and shape stories. You can bring an existing story to shape or find a new story from your life. We will discuss the five main elements to a story and how to discover them. By learning dynamic storytelling elements, you will gain the tools to pull short stories out of everyday life. This will be an interactive workshop with a mixture of mini lecture, 1:1 dialogue and small group work. No registration required, participants should be 16 years old or older.

Workshop Facilitators: Brendon Panke has been performing as a storyteller and improviser for 16 years. Jen Rubin teaches storytelling workshops around Madison, co-produces the Moth StorySlam, and recently published, We Are Staying: Eighty Years in the Life of a Family, a Store, and a Neighborhood.