The Beach Bum

Google Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-01 20:00:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 95 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Harmony Korine

Moondog is a fun-loving, pot-smoking, beer-drinking writer who lives life on his own terms in Florida. If he can put down the drugs for just one minute, he may finally be able to put his talent to good use and finish the next great American novel.

"If anyone was going to make the great ripping-bong-hits-while-Rome-burns movie of right now, it would be Korine," - David Fear, Rolling Stone

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-01 20:00:00 Google Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-02 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-02 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-02 17:30:00 iCalendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-02 17:30:00 Google Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Beach Bum - 2019-11-03 18:00:00