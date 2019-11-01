The Beach Bum

press release: USA | 95 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Harmony Korine

Moondog is a fun-loving, pot-smoking, beer-drinking writer who lives life on his own terms in Florida. If he can put down the drugs for just one minute, he may finally be able to put his talent to good use and finish the next great American novel.

"If anyone was going to make the great ripping-bong-hits-while-Rome-burns movie of right now, it would be Korine," - David Fear, Rolling Stone